Personal Group (LON:PGH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $148.50

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 148.50 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 149.10 ($1.88), with a volume of 9630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.91).

Personal Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £46.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.30. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

