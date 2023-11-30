Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,251. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

