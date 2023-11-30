Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 159,562 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

