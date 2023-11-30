Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.48

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as low as C$1.42. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 190,304 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance
Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is 144.44%.
Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy
In related news, Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Corporate insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
