Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.96

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.96 and traded as low as C$3.92. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

Pinetree Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 83.00%.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, mid, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sectors with a focus on enterprise software and technology.

