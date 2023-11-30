Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 42,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,486. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 754,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 509,601 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 238,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,092 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 122.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 53,007 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,340 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.