Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 42,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,486. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.12.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
