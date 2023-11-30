Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.05

Shares of Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $283.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

