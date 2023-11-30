Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Shares Down 0.5%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56. 190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.
Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%.
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.
