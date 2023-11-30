Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,448 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $21.64. 1,820,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,524. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

