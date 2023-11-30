Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,585 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in KBR by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of KBR by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,661. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

