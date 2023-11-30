Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,061 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,096 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,704,000 after buying an additional 101,539 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $2,820,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.00. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

