Premia (PREMIA) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Premia has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $19,988.33 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

