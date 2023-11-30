Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 142.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter.

Procure Space ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Procure Space ETF Dividend Announcement

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

