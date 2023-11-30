Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMD. 22NW LP bought a new stake in Psychemedics in the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Psychemedics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Psychemedics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Psychemedics has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Psychemedics last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.

