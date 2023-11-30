QUASA Price Reaches $0.0044 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 189.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 189.6% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $518,446.75 and approximately $12,807.49 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,854.17 or 1.00011000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011204 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003990 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152014 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $60,125.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.