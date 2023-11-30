Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha Sells 91,066 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 91,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $116,564.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 2,259,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.77. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

