Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha Sells 91,066 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 91,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $116,564.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 2,259,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.77. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.29.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RXT
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rackspace Technology
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.