ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $4,082.53 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00183875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015676 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

