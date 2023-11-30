Reviewing American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) & Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) and Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for American Rebel and Highway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Highway 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Rebel presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11,582.24%. Given American Rebel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Highway.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

American Rebel has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highway has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Rebel and Highway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -28.66% -36.06% -23.76% Highway -17.30% -14.58% -9.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Rebel and Highway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $15.27 million 0.11 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Highway $10.24 million 0.87 -$290,000.00 ($0.30) -6.77

Highway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Rebel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Highway shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Highway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Highway beats American Rebel on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM. The company also trades in plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles automation equipment. Its products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, the company assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services, including metal stamping, screen printing, plastic injection molding, pad printing, and electronic assembly of printed circuit boards. It operates in Hong Kong and China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

