Reviewing Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Commercial Vehicle Group and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.38%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.36%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group -0.58% 21.08% 5.84% Innoviz Technologies -1,689.54% -76.16% -55.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Innoviz Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $981.55 million 0.22 -$21.97 million ($0.20) -32.60 Innoviz Technologies $7.54 million 37.42 -$126.87 million ($0.92) -1.86

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviz Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation. It offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. The company also offers electro-mechanical assemblies, such as box builds, complex automated and robotic assemblies, and large multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution, communication, and cabling; vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, it provides cab structures; design products, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings, floor mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains; and mirrors, wipers, and controls used in commercial, military and specialty power sports vehicles. Further, the company offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static and military seats, and bus, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. It supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; and MD/HD truck, bus, construction, mining, agricultural, military, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

