Rio Novo Gold (TSE:RN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rio Novo Gold Inc. (TSE:RN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Rio Novo Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 34,500 shares changing hands.

Rio Novo Gold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Rio Novo Gold

(Get Free Report)

Rio Novo Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops gold mineral resource properties in Brazil and Colombia. It holds interests in the Almas Gold Project located in the Tocantins State, Brazil; the Matupá Gold Project located in the Mato Grosso State, Brazil; and the Tolda Fria Gold Project located in the Caldas State, Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Novo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Novo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.