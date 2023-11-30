Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target to C$33.00

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Celestica Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:CLS traded down C$0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 266,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52. Celestica has a one year low of C$14.31 and a one year high of C$38.95.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 3.670297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson sold 45,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.05, for a total transaction of C$1,532,205.00. In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson sold 45,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.05, for a total value of C$1,532,205.00. Also, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 10,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.90, for a total transaction of C$249,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,205 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

