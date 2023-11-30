Royal Bank of Canada Increases Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$53.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.
Open Text Stock Performance
Shares of TSE OTEX traded down C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.90. 251,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text has a 52-week low of C$37.40 and a 52-week high of C$57.96.
Open Text Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Open Text
- Trading Halts Explained
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.