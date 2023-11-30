Royal Bank of Canada Increases Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$53.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OTEX traded down C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.90. 251,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text has a 52-week low of C$37.40 and a 52-week high of C$57.96.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

