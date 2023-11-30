RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $37,348.59 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $37,348.59 or 0.98675264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $121.26 million and approximately $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00184056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.00586091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00449473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00123436 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,247 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,246.76295125 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 37,614.48334601 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

