Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 6,319 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

