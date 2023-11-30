Safe One Day Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Safe has a market capitalization of $93.20 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $4.47 or 0.00011761 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded up 49% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00135013 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002680 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.11908703 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

