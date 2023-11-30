SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.70) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.70). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.70), with a volume of 965,833 shares changing hands.
SafeCharge International Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.
About SafeCharge International Group
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SafeCharge International Group
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for SafeCharge International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SafeCharge International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.