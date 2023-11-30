SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,206. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

