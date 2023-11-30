Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Trading Up 1.6%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Saipem Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.
About Saipem
Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saipem
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.