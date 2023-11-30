Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Trading Up 1.6%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Saipem Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

About Saipem

(Get Free Report)

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.