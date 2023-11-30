Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Salesforce worth $248,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.39.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $3,326,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,921,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,996,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $3,326,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,921,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,996,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock valued at $141,474,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $15.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,173,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,900. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $252.50. The firm has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

