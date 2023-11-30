Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.81.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $21.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.90. 24,208,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $252.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,107.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,390 shares of company stock valued at $141,474,603. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

