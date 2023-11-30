Saltmarble Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 62.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded up 70.6% against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC on exchanges. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $132.94 million and approximately $42,326.29 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saltmarble alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.38895463 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $36,921.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using U.S. dollars.

