Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Trading Down 2%

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). Approximately 60,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 371,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).

Science in Sport Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.59 million, a P/E ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Science in Sport

(Get Free Report)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.