Scotiabank Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$85.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.00.

Shares of ATD traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$76.95. 436,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$58.92 and a 1-year high of C$80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$74.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.26.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.32 billion. Analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2375602 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

