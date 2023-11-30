Scott Fitzgerald Sells 1,001 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,001 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $37,967.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,646.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,712 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $65,706.56.

On Friday, November 24th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 471 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $18,166.47.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,326 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $89,434.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,582 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $61,286.68.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $133,600.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $146,560.00.

Intapp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 510,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,198. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 2,385.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $546,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $22,484,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $2,950,000.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.