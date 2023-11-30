Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $19.82 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 12.0% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.48. 723,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

