Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.76 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Secret has a total market cap of $9.76 million and $53.28 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00133918 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00038162 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00326221 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $560.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

