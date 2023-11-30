Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

SEEMF stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,537. Seeing Machines has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

