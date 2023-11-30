Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Seeing Machines Stock Performance
SEEMF stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,537. Seeing Machines has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
About Seeing Machines
