Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Selina Hospitality Stock Performance
SLNA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 367,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,975. Selina Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.
Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Selina Hospitality will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Selina Hospitality
Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Selina Hospitality
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.