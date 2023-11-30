Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Selina Hospitality Stock Performance

SLNA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 367,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,975. Selina Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Selina Hospitality will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Selina Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Selina Hospitality by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in Selina Hospitality by 15.8% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 215,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $337,000.

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

