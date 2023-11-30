Shentu Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Shentu has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $72.36 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 127,748,766 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

