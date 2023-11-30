ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 715.5% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ShiftPixy Price Performance

Shares of PIXY traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. ShiftPixy has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $599.28.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIXY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.