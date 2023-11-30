Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Trading Up 8.5%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 190,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 758,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Shineco Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shineco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shineco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Shineco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shineco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shineco by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

