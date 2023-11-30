Short Interest in Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Drops By 96.2%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance
BKCYF remained flat at C$3.36 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.27. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 12 month low of C$2.11 and a 12 month high of C$3.60.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile
