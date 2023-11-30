Short Interest in Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Drops By 96.2%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance

BKCYF remained flat at C$3.36 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.27. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 12 month low of C$2.11 and a 12 month high of C$3.60.

Get Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public alerts:

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.