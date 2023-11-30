Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Rises By 133.3%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlueScope Steel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlueScope Steel stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $73.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BlueScope Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

About BlueScope Steel

(Get Free Report)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.