Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Drops By 92.0%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
BBSRF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.
About Bluestone Resources
