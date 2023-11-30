Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Drops By 92.0%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

BBSRF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

