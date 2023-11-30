Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Rises By 47.1%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CZWI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $113.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

