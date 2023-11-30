Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Rises By 47.1%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CZWI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $113.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.93.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
