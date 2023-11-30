Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Increases By 47.7%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the October 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

NYSE CLW traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 30,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,594. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $592.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

