Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Declines By 42.6%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CLS Holdings USA from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 175 ($2.21) in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 9,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,060. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. CLS Holdings USA has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

