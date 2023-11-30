Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Decreases By 91.7%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,121. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

