Short Interest in Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Drops By 83.3%

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Craneware Stock Performance

Craneware stock remained flat at $20.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. Craneware has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

