Short Interest in Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Drops By 83.3%

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Craneware Stock Performance
Craneware stock remained flat at $20.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. Craneware has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
About Craneware
