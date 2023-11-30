Short Interest in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Declines By 31.1%

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $274,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,122,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,686.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 118,217 shares of company stock worth $736,984 over the last 90 days.

Get Destra Multi-Alternative Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMA. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,467,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 806,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,153 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.06. 22,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

(Get Free Report)

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.